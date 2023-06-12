A Non-Governmental Organisation, SILEC Initiatives is calling on government at all levels to build rehabilitation centres to cater for millions of young people who are ready to quit drug addictions but do not know where to find help.

The group who took their campaign against drug abuse to Oleh in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta state urged parents, the church and government to do more in stopping the menace destroying young people.

The high rate of drug abuse among young people in Nigeria is the reason members of this group in synergy with Anglican Church here are out in the streets of Oleh, Isoko South Council of Delta State to sensitize the people about dangers of indulging in illicit drugs

The group encounters this man, Mr Endurance smoking Indian Hemp this morning and a close look at him shows that it affected his mental health. He spoke to TVC news crew

For the NGO, it is a collective efforts of everyone to ensure this menace to the society is drastically addressed as they call on government to build more rehabilitation centres across the country to assist their recovery

A report by the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime in Nigeria indicates that 14.3 million of people between 15 and 64 years abuse drugs.