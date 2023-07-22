To address the menace of drug addiction among youths in Nigeria, a non-governmental organization is asking the government to take deliberate action in the fight against drug abuse.

They say experimental curiosity, peer pressure, poor socio-economic conditions and lack of adequate rehabilitation centers are some of the factors worsening this situation.

Statistics by the National drug law enforcement agency says that 40 percent of Nigerian youths between 18 and 35 years are deeply involved in the abuse of drugs.

Some of the most common drugs abused by youths are marijuana, cocaine, heroine, skuchies among others.

Experts are worried how these harmful products are damaging lives and putting the society on the edge.

This was a wake-up call for parents, youths and the government to rise to the occasion and checkmate the rising incident of drug misuse among youths in Nigeria.

Samuel says he has outgrown the addiction after drug abuse took a toll on his life for years. He reveals peer pressure led him to the unwholesome drugs.

Abosede Wickliffe is a drug abuse survivor. She blames her parent’s carefree attitude and neglect for her early expose in drug use.

For the organizers of the event, the knowledge on the harmful effect of drug abuse will go a long way in the fight against it.

In all of these, experts want the government to collaborate with private organizations in creating job opportunities and curtail the rising rate of drug abuse among youths.

