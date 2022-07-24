EU envoy pledges to assist FG combat oil bunkering in Niger Delta

Top European Union diplomats, led by Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited,NNPC conducted a tour of bunkering sites being demolished by the military joint task force in River State’s Ahoada West Local Government.

The objective is to assess the federal government’s and military’s progress in combating oil theft and illegal refineries in the region.

The EU diplomats accompanied Rear Admiral Aminu Hassan, the Officer Commanding, Operation Delta Safe, on a fact-finding mission to Ahoada West Council Area, which contains a recently destroyed bunkering site.

The officials promised to throw their weight behind the federal government’s moves in tackling oil theft in the Niger Delta Region.

The visitors expressed shock at the sophistication of the illicit industry and reiterated their continued support to assist Nigeria in combating oil theft and illegal refineries in the oil-rich region.

Rear Admiral Aminu Hassan, emphasised the joint Taskforce’s commitment to continue their crackdown on all illegal refineries.

With the challenges posed by the Russian/Ukraine war on Europe’s oil and gas industry, it is believed that the bloc’s move is to foster peace and sustainability in the Niger Delta Region in order to increase productivity in Nigeria’s petroleum industry.