Two vast Oil bunkering sites with a free-flowing illegal tapping point have been uncovered by the men of the Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe in Samkiri community, a small settlement located in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

From the Naval Shipping Yard in Port Harcourt, Officers and men of the Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe embark on the river journey to Samkiri community.

An intelligence report about ongoing bunkering near the community leads these officers to the site where surprisingly a large-scale operation was discovered

A tour of the sites by the OPDS Commander, Rear Admiral John Okeke, represented by the maritime component commander, Commodore Adedokun Siyanbade, reveals that over thirty illegal refining camps exist in both areas.

With the spewing illegal taping point still pumping out crude into a dug output pit, the OPDS wants to ensure its containment by the oil company in charge before conducting massive destruction of the bunkering camps.

While no arrests have yet been made on either side of the illegal operation, the JTF has vowed to beef up patrol in the area to ensure an end to oil bunkering by the criminals.