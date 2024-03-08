Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma has sent 12 Commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening.

Some names who made the list are former Commissioners in his first tenure.

The Imo State House of Assembly has commenced the screening of 12 Commissioner nominees sent by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Among those who made the list are former Commissioner for information, Declan Emelumba and former Commissioner for works Ralph Nwosu.

The Governor dissolved the state exco shortly after his swearing in for second term in Office in January.

The Speaker who announced the Assembly’s confirmation of the nominees, also said the House received the names of 16 special advisers for screening.