The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has commenced the Screening of the First Batch of 28 Ministerial Nominees unveiled by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu last Week.

Already Screened are Mr Abubakar Momoh who was quickly followed by Former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

The Senate is currently on the Third Nominee Professor Joseph Utsev whose Screening has been held up following discrepancies and inconsistencies noticed in his age.

Senators are currently trying to sort through the List of Ministerial nominees with 16 Nominees expected to be screened by the end of the day.

Read Full List of Nominees to be screened today Below..

1. Sen.Abubakar S.Kyari – Borno State

2. Abubakar Eshiokpekha Momoh – Edo State

3. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike – Rivers State

4, Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev – Benue State

5. Sen. John Owan Enoh – Cross River State

6. Hon.(Bar) Bello Muhammad -Sokoto State

7. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar – Jigawa State

8. Amb.Yusuf Maitama Tuggar – Bauchi State

9. Sen. Abubakar Sani Danladi – Taraba State

10. Barr. Uju-Ken Ohaneye – Anambra State

11, Hon. (Dr). Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo – Ondo State

12. Dr. Betta C.Edu Cross River State

13. Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim – Nasarawa State

14. Arch. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa – Katsina State

15. Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji – Enugu State

16. Stella Erhuvwuoghene Okotete – Delta State