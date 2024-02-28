Two merchant vessels with a total of over Five hundred thousand liters of Automotive Gas Oil and seventeen crew members on board are now in custody of OPDS, Operation Delta Safe.

They were arrested by the men of the Joint Task Force at the Onne seaport in Rivers State.

It is the second major successful operation of the OPDS under a new commander, Rear Admiral John Okeke since assuming office on 15th February 2024.

And just barely two weeks after uncovering fourteen illegal refineries in Ataba Island, the Commander of Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe, Rear Admiral John Okeke is back in Rivers State.

From the Ocean Terminal, Onne, he embarks on a short trip to the Onne Anchorage where two seized vessels are anchored.

MV King James with over Four hundred thousand liters of Automotive Gas Oil on board is arrested for lacking proper documentation and approval, also MV Messiah with over a hundred thousand liters of AGO.

A Total of 17 crew members were arrested alongside both vessels.

Again, The commander sounds a note of warning to the criminals engaged in illegal oil activities in the maritime environment.

The Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder will conduct further investigation into the matter before both vessels will be handed over for prosecution.