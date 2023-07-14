Ondo state government has set up a state committee on palliative to cushion the consequential effect of the fuel subsidy removal on residents of the state.

Briefing journalists at the end of the state executive council meeting, the Commissioner for economic planning and budget, Emmanuel Igbasan assured that government will continue to place premium on the welfare of the people in the eighteen council areas.

Thee palliative committee, headed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Olugbenga Ale is expected to convene a meeting to work out modalities on the estimate to be accrued to the state by the federal government.