In order cushion the effect of the current economic challenges, Ogun State Government has rolled out palliatives worth more than five billion Naira.

The intervention will cover the area of education support, food palliatives, health and social welfare and wellbeing.

In the face of the current economic reality in Nigeria, Ogun State Government has rolled out programmes to support residents as the Governor appreciates them for their perseverance and reaffirmed his commitment to the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

While listing out the programmes, Governor Dapo Abiodun said the state will give a one time intervention of N10,000 to 100,000 indigent students in public primary and secondary schools.

He added that the state will also provide N 50,000 each to more than 20, 000 indigent students of Ogun origin, across tertiary institutions in the country.

On food support, Governor Abiodun said nothing less than 300,000 households would benefit from the programme.

Advertisement

While health care insurance cover would be provided for about 70,000 beneficiaries including, pregnant women, children, elders among others.

The Governor also promised to commence the release of additional N500 million monthly deductions for the civil servants and continue with other welfare Programmes.

He also vowed never to allow anyone test the will of the state on security.