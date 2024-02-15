Northern Elites under the aegis of Arewa New Agenda, says the current downturn of the naira in the forex market is caused by corrupt politicians who mop up dollars and store them in their houses and foreign accounts.

They stated this at the conference on tackling poverty in Northern Nigeria put together by Arewa New Agenda, in Abuja.

Disturbed by the high rate of poverty, banditry and kidnapping in Northern Nigeria, the Arewa New Agenda, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to evolve strategies to address them.

This forum of like-minded individuals came together to promote the continuing prominence, relevance, innovation and development of “the north” and a united Nigeria.

Advertisement

They said one of the causes of food crisis currently facing the country is insecurity, coupled with panic buying and hoarding of food commodities by Nigerians.

They also proposed socio-economic measures to the federal government that will ensure sustainable economic planning and tackle poverty and insecurity ravaging the northern part and the nation in general.

On the removal of fuel subsidy, they said it was very necessary due to the high corrupt practices in the oil sector where only a few and benefited from the payment by the Federal Government.