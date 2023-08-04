Ondo State Government has announced measures to cushion the effects of petrol subsidy removal on residents.

At a press briefing in Akure, the Chairman of the State Palliative Strategy and Implementation Committee, Wale Akinterinwa, announced immediate deployment of buses in all ministries, to offer free shuttle for public servants till the 31st of December.

The removal of petrol subsidy by the Federal Government necessitated introduction of palliatives to cushion the impact on citizens.

In a nationwide broadcast on Monday, President Bola Tinubu announced plans to roll out relief packages to cushion the effects of petrol subsidy removal on citizens.

Ondo State government has followed suit, by rolling out its own palliative measures.

At a press briefing in Akure, the State Commissioner for Finance, Wale Akinterinwa said government took the decision, due to the current economic realities.

The state government announced unconditional Cash Transfer of 10,000 for three months to vulnerable persons in every local government area of the State.

Pensioners in the state and local governments will also get ten thousand naira each, from this August till December, 2023.

Farm inputs at subsidised rate will also be distributed to farmers in the state, as well as return of free shuttle buses for students.

The state government says the palliatives are designed to address issues affecting its citizens.