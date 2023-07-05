As part of Efforts to cushion the high cost of transportation which is eating deep into residents pockets due to the removal of fuel subsidy, the Plateau State Government has entered into a partnership with the Nigeria Railway Corporation for transport services within rural and urban areas of the state.

The removal of the fuel subsidy by the president Bola Tinubu has created a temporarily challenging situation across the country.

Transportation fares have rises immensely with the increase in fuel Price.

Plateau state Governor Caleb Mutfwang had pledged while delivering his first official speech to prioritise the issue of transportation in the state.

A team of experts made up of government and Railway Corporation officials, went round for an inspection of Railway facilities within the Jos Bukuru metropolis to ascertain the cost of revamping the equipment

Advertisement

They took days to go round Jos the state capital,Bukuru and other areas in the suburbs listed to be part of the first phase.

A lot of rail track have been vandalized, though minimal compared to others states.

Some residents shared their different thoughts on the development in the state

All Illegal structures and business Activities within railway facilities will be affected by this development.