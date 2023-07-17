Over 100 young Nigerians from various dance schools in Abuja participated in a dance training session organised by the US Embassy in Abuja, which took into account dance’s ability to unite people and its ability to be universal.

The main goal of the program is for participants to use it as a tool for community influence and change.

Dance has been proven to be a significant form of expression that fosters a sense of connection even between societies and cultures, in addition to its entertainment and health benefits.

This is what informed the United States Embassy in Abuja to organise a dance training for young Nigerians at the grassroots level

The different dance groups, totaling about 130 Nigerians were trained for 5 days by Battery Dance from New York

Several performances from pure entertaining dances to those that tells stories were done.

A test of grit, balance and coordination

With rapt attention, the audience watched on in amazement

US Embassy says the aim is to foster better social and cultural exchange

The 130 dancers trained are expected to replicate the positive impact within their communities.