Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to re-establish relations after seven years of hostility.

The deal was announced after four days of previously undisclosed talks in Beijing between top security officials from the two rival Middle East powers.

Advertisement

According to a joint trilateral statement issued by Iran, Saudi Arabia and China, Tehran and Riyadh agreed to resume diplomatic relations and re-open embassies within two months.

“The agreement includes their affirmation of the respect for the sovereignty of states and the non-interference in internal affairs,” it said.

Friday’s agreement, signed by Iran’s top security official, Ali Shamkhani, and Saudi Arabia’s national security adviser Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, agreed to re-activate a 2001 security cooperation accord, as well as another earlier pact on trade, economy and investment.

Advertisement

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi described the deal as a victory for dialogue and peace, adding that Beijing would continue to play a constructive role in addressing tough global issues.

In recent years Saudi Arabia has blamed Iran for missile and drone attacks on the kingdom’s oil facilities in 2019 as well as attacks on tankers in Gulf waters. Iran denied the charges.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement has also carried out cross-border missile and drone attacks into Saudi Arabia, which leads a coalition fighting the Houthis, and in 2022 extended the strikes to the UAE.

Advertisement

A White House national security spokesperson said the United States was aware of reports of the agreement and welcomed any efforts to help end war in Yemen and de-escalate tensions in the Middle East.

Long-standing strategic ties between Saudi Arabia and the United States have been strained under President Joe Biden’s administration over the kingdom’s human rights record, the Yemen war and more recently ties with Russia and OPEC+ oil production.

“The neighbourhood policy, as the key axis of the Iranian government’s foreign policy, is strongly moving in the right direction and the diplomatic apparatus is actively behind the preparation of more regional steps,” Amirabdollahian tweeted.

Advertisement

Responding to Friday’s announcement, Oman Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said on Twitter that the resumption of Saudi-Iranian diplomatic ties was a “win-win for everyone and will benefit regional and global security”.

Oman and Iraq hosted talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia in 2021 and 2022.