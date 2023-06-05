The Iranian Foreign Ministry has announced that Tehran would formally reopen its embassy in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani in response to media reports about the reopening of Iran’s missions in Saudi Arabia, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani stated, “In completing the implementation of the agreement reached between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia for the resumption of bilateral ties, the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Riyadh, the Iranian Consulate in Jeddah, and its Permanent Mission to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation will be officially reopened.

Kanaani added Iran’s Embassy in Riyadh and its Consulate in the Saudi city of Jeddah already started their activities in practice before the departure of the Iranian pilgrims to Hajj in Saudi Arabia, and “now the mentioned missions will officially be re-opened in the presence of two countries’ Foreign Ministry officials.”

The reopening of Iranian missions in Saudi Arabia comes after seven years of strained relations between the two countries.

Tehran and Riyadh agreed to reestablish diplomatic ties after a deal negotiated by China. In addition, the two countries undertook numerous rounds of talks in Iraq and Oman