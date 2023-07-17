Newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff says troops’ welfare, deepening joint operations and a people-oriented Armed Forces form the tripod upon which his administration will be placed.
Christopher Musa spoke at the opening session of a screening exercise by an ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives.
The CDS and COAS nominees assure Nigerians that the Armed Forces will fulfil its constitutional roles and defend Nigeria’s sovereignty against internal and external aggressors.
