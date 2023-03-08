Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu says he will continue to give special attention to welfare of workers, through regular payment of their salary.

Governor Akeredolu stated this at the swearing in ceremony for the newly elected executive officers of the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC in Akure.

It is the 13th quadrennial delegates’ conference of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC in Ondo State, South-West Nigeria.

At the end of the conference, new set of executive officers that will pilot the affairs of the union for another four years were elected.

At the event, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu thanked the organised labour in the state for giving adequate support to the administration.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Union Matters, Dare Aragbaye, the Governor said his administration, will continue to prioritise welfare of workers.

The newly elected State Chairman of NLC, Victor Oladele said the union under his leadership will ensure that the demands of workers are fully met.

Other union leaders urged the Federal Government to obey the Supreme Court judgment on naira redesign policy.

It is expected that the new NLC leadership in the state will sustain industrial harmony, while agitating for welfare of members.

