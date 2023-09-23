The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu has promised to ensure upgrade of the National Control Centre in Osogbo with modern technology to conform with others across the globe.

The minister who was speaking in Osogbo during his visit to the Control Centre also promised stability of the National grid during his time.

Advertisement

It’s his first visit to the national control Centre of the Transmission Company of Nigeria in Osogbo since assumption of office.

Accompanied by the Managing Director of TCN and other top management staff of the company, the minister of power said the visit became imperative due to the importance of the Control Centre which was established about forty years ago to the supply of electricity.

The Country currently generates between 4500 and 5000 megawatt of electricity and the minister says Government’s target of generating 30,000 megawatt by 2030 is achievable.

Advertisement

He also spoke on the State of SEIMENS projects which is part of the Presidential power initiative.

The minister warned against negligence of duty, act of sabotage and vandalization of National assets as experienced during the recent two day warning strike by the labour unions.

While promising to prioritize training and welfare of staff, the minister assured of more investments in the Sector.