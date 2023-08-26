Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu has assured Nigerians that the power sector will witness significant transformation within the coming three months, with an anticipated addition of 700 megawatts to the grid.

The minister gave the assurance during his arrival in Ibadan, where he was received and welcomed by hundreds of his supporters.

Following his appointment as the Minister of Power by President Bola Tinubu, Mr. Bayo Adelabu has returned to his hometown in Ibadan to express gratitude to his supporters and seek their support.

The Minister was received warmly by dignitaries and hundreds of supporters at the airport with great cheers and songs.

Mr. Adelabu while addressing newsmen revealed that the ongoing hydro power plant project in Zugeru in Niger state will produce a total of 700Mega Watts.

He says he would understudy the value chain of the sector to achieve sustainable development in power generation.

The minister then proceeds to observe his first Jumat in the state as a minister after which he paid a courtesy visit to the Olubadan where he sought the support of the monarch.