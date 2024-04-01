Ahead of the 27th of April local government election in Oyo state, the minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu has revealed that the state’s chapter of All Progressives Congress will participate in the exercise whether the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System is deployed or not.

He revealed this when he met with APC stakeholders in the state at the party’s secretariat in Ibadan.

It’s less than a month to the local government election in Oyo state and the All Progressives Congress in the state is not ready to take any chances.

Following this development, the leadership of the party convened this meeting to address some pressing issues within the party as well as reintroduce the party’s candidates across the 33 local governments, ensuring their success in the forthcoming election.

Shortly after the meeting, Minister of Power expressed optimism that his party is poised for victory and remains undeterred, regardless the state’s electoral commission deploys BVAS for the exercise.

Mr Adelabu did not however fail to address the issue of the epileptic condition of power supply in the country.

He acknowledged that these may be challenging times for Nigeria’s power sector, but assured that measures have been implemented to address the meter gap and ensure electricity access for all.

The minister of power had few months ago announced his return to the All Progressives Congress after contesting under the Accord party in the last governorship election.