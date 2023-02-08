Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed optimism that nothing would stop the February and March general elections from holding.

Obasanjo stated this against the backdrop of the concerns by Nigerians that the election might be postponed following violent protests in some parts of the country as a result of scarcity of the newly redesigned Naira notes and fuel.

The former President expressed concern over the forthcoming coming elections while hosting the members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the African Democratic Congress at his penthouse residence located within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

Obasanjo noted that Nigeria is in an interesting period and urged Nigerians to take the elections with all the seriousness it deserve.

Obasanjo, who said he just returned from an official engagement in West African tour, emphatically declared that Nigerians must strives towards giving their best and ensure that the forthcoming general elections holds.

He explained that the attention of the global community was focused on the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria and therefore, Nigerians as main stakeholders should contribute towards the success of the elections.