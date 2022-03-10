President Buhari’s optimism about APC commendable- Asíwájú Tinubu

National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu has stated that President Buhari’s optimism about the party is highly commendable.

Asiwaju in a statement he personally signed on Thursday, said President Buhari recently gave a short but powerful remark about the strength and purpose of the All Progressives Congress.

He emphasized the importance of the party’s internal processes being perfected in order to stay true to the progressive mission for which it was founded: to improve society via just and compassionate good government.

“While the election season is in full swing and politics continues to heat up, we must never lose sight of this higher goal, this bigger good. As the president stated, we must all remember how progressive forces came together to form an alliance that resulted in the APC.

“Our party was founded in response to the cry for reform in order to promote progressive governance in Nigeria for the benefit of all Nigerians. President Buhari was re-elected after winning the 2015 election. However, the fundamental goal of societal change and progress has yet to be achieved.

“We still have a lot of important work to do. However, the work can only be done by a party that governs itself and the country in a democratic and fair manner. This means that people must always keep the bigger common objective in mind as they pursue their political aims.

“Let us be guided by the progressive and enlightened reason for the party. If we do so, the party shall not go astray or be riven by personal agendas and competition that becomes so heated that it turns into animus.

“Let us be more united in democratic purpose and practice. In this way we shall surmount the challenges, and complications inherent in any electoral cycle. The party can then gird itself for its finer purpose, giving the people the chance at better lives in a better society.

“Again, we all should thank the president for the Sunday remarks which he made. We should take full notice of the enduring import of what he said, his eyes on his legacy, on leaving behind a worthy legacy. Let us keep the APC on its rightful path and reject any ruse or artifice that would cause the party to betray its great calling.

“Many progressive leaders had invested time, energy, ideas and resources in forming the APC with a view to providing a better Nigeria. The president is a founder of this party. I too have lent my humble bit.

“As founding fathers of this party, we must continue to guard its purpose.

“Let not the APC descend into the ways and rank of the other parties. Instead, may we strive to be an exemplar for a caring and democratic society. Only in this manner can we ensure the legacy of the party while leading our nation to its greater improvement.

“We must also commend our president for assenting to the 2022 amendments to the Electoral Act. The new law will hopefully aid in the national pursuit of the fairest elections possible.

“As such, the 2022 Electoral Act may prove to be a historic milestone on our nation’s democratic journey” Asiwaju stated.