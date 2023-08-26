The National Universities Commission has disclosed that the new university academic curriculum known as Core curriculum minimum academic standard will begin in September 2023.

The acting executive secretary of the commission who disclosed this at the colloquium of stakeholders on the CCMAS in Abuja explained that the CCMAS reflects a global perspective that would equip the nation’s graduates with 21st Century knowledge beyond traditional boundaries.

The core curriculum minimum academic standard is for degree programmes in the computing discipline stipulating the minimum academic requirements for the training of under graduates in various programmes.

CCMAS which will inculcate for 17 disciplines and 228 programmes was launched on the 5th of December, 2022 by former vice president of Nigeria Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

One of its distinct features is the sharing formula which gives the national Universities commission and other partners the right to develop 70 percent of the core courses for each programme while leaving the remaining 30 percent for the Universities to develop.

The CCMAS also have Skills and soft skills acquisition feature with emphasis on the 21″ century and the employability skills.

An event which had the nation’s universities’ vice-chancellors as participants is held to kick-start the implementation, update and to debrief the nation on the state of the CCMAS.

The commission explained that the implementation of the new curriculum will commence in September, 2023.

The development of the new curriculum became necessary following to need to equip Nigeria youths with skills that will help them become employers of labour and not job seekers.