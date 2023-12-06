Culture and tradition have gone far beyond the shores of Nigeria and placed the country on the global stage.

These were the words of leaders present at the inauguration of the Eyo cultural renaissance centre by the Erelu Yeye oodua foundation.

Traditional rulers, religious leaders , diplomats, and other well-meaning Nigerians were present at the inauguration of the Eyo Cultural Renaissance Center and Christmas Carol Service.

It was another opportunity for patriotic Nigerians to find a common goal.

They called for peace in the country despite the threats to its unity.

This center which is the first of its kind, has artefacts depicting the richness of culture and opened to members of the public who yearn to know more about history.

The new centre was instituted to also address the controversy trailing the history of Lagos’s original settlers through the art and lifestyle of Nigeria and others of Africans.

Preservation of culture helps maintain a sense of identity, belonging, self-esteem , and sustainability of civilization. This, in the long run, plays a pivotal role in national development.

