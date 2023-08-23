The Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council, NERDC has begun the process to review the Senior Secondary Education curriculum.

The Executive secretary, at a stakeholders workshop to validate the guidelines for the review, disclosed that the new curriculum will produce students with skills and technical know how that can provide solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

Most parts of the world have shifted from the usual theoretical curriculum to a curriculum that balances doctrines with skills.

The present Senior Secondary Education Curriculum is no longer relevant to the overall objectives of the education system in terms of human capital development, job creation, value reorientation and poverty eradication.

With the pressing need to achieve the Education for All and the Millenium Development Goals, it has become imperative to review the current curriculum.

The government started the process for the review of the curriculum by collating and harmonising the views, inputs and suggestions of stakeholders.

It is now ready for validation by these education stakeholders.

The validation is expected to take a holistic look at the framework with the intent of providing suggestions for improvement and adoption afterwards.