Nigerian Professors need to submit their portfolios every three years for re-evaluation for improvement of University Education in line with the global best practices.

The vice chancellor, University of Abuja, Professor Abdulrasheed Na’allah was delivering a Convocation lecture in Osogbo.

There are 170 Universities in Nigeria.

They include 43 federal Universities, 48 for States while 79 are privately owned.

But none of them is among the top ten in in 2023 webometrics ranking in Africa.

At this convocation lecture held in Osogbo, Professor Abdulrosheed Na’Allah represented by the vice Chancellor Academics, Professor Aisha Sanni Maikudi says sanity in the education sector must begin from the University.

She stressed the need to pay attention to quality of teaching, industry partnership, and most importantly research to win more grants.

The topic for the lecture is “From within to without: The ripple effects of university challenges on National Destiny”, and the Vice Chancellor of the University speaks on the choice of the topic.

The lecture was chaired by Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni who awarded 122 million naira scholarship to sixty Yobe indigenes to study in the University.

These basketball and tennis ball courts were also donated to boost sporting activities in the University.