The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) on Wednesday announced the names of officers to fill vacant NWC and zonal positions of the Party.

The announcement was made by the Party’s National Secretary, Sen. Ajibola Basiru during a media briefing on the outcome of the NWC meeting held at the APC National Secretariat.

They are:

1. Deputy National Chairman, North (North East Zone) – Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori (Borno State)

2. National Vice Chairman, North West (North West Zone) – Hon. Garba Datti Muhammad (Kaduna State)

3. National Legal Adviser (North Central Zone) – Prof. Abdul Karim Abubakar Kana (Nasarawa State)

4. National Welfare Secretary (South East Zone) – Hon. Donatus Nwankpa (Abia State)

5. National Women Leader (South South Zone) – Mary Alile Idele, PhD (Edo State)

6. Deputy National Publicity Secretary (North Central Zone) – Duro Meseko (Kogi State)

7. Zonal Organising Secretary (North Central Zone) – Ikani Shuaibu Okolo (Kogi State)