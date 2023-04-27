The All Progressives Congress, APC, said it is yet to zone the 10th National Assembly leadership positions.

The party in a statement by its Organising secretary, Felix Morka, said the versions of zoning arrangements for the 10th National Leadership positions in circulation in sections of media are untrue

“The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to versions of zoning arrangements for the 10th National Assembly leadership positions in circulation in sections of social media. The information did not emanate from the Party and should be disregarded.

“To be clear, the Party has yet to zone positions of leadership of the 10th National Assembly. Any decisions made in that regard will be duly communicated via the Party’s official information channels,” the party said.