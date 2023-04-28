The Leadership of the All Progressives Congress has not zoned any of the Positions in the National Assembly.

Spokesman of the Senate, Ajibola Bashiru, disclosed this while speaking to TVC News This Morning with Yori Folarin on Friday Morning.

Mr Bashiru who represents Osun Central in the National Assembly said there are many reasons to consider before deciding on where and who will get which positions in the 10th National Assembly.

He added that the President Elect and his Vice President Elect, have also not made any categorical Statement nor decision on the issue.

He said the public needs to be educated on the leadership positions in the National Assembly despite the fact many are more concerned about the Presidency of the Senate and the Speakership of the House of Representatives.

He added that there are many positions available within the National Assembly with the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Primus Inter Pares or First Among Equals.

He added that the Deputy President of the Senate, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Others constitute the Collegiate Leadership within the National Assembly.

He said these Other positions are also very important in determining how things go within the National Assembly.

He disclosed that the general public need Education on how these things work so that the right choices will be made.

He said the main point of reference on determining the Leadership should be competence while also looking at the issues of Political expediency, party unity and Others will also be in consideration.

Going Further, He said the outgoing administration of President Muhammadu Buhari who is from the Northwest has the Vice President as Professor Yemi Osinbajo from the South West while the President of the Senate is from the North East while the Speaker is from the South West.

He added that the incoming 10th Assembly will also look at these considerations since the President Elect is from the South West and the Vice President Elect is from the North East with the need to balance things out and what transpired in the 2023 Elections.

He said the four Other Geo-Political Zones should be in the race for the President of the Senate, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

He added that a lot of arguments can be canvassed for all the zones like the South South which has been a bastion of the Peoples Democratic Party since 1999 is now opening up to the All Progressives Congress,

He said the party’s leadership may decide to strengthen its position in the region by Zoning particular positions there.

While for the North East, the zone produced the highest number of votes for the party and the President Elect which is a valid argument for positions to be zoned to the area with the highest votes.

He said the Zone has always been a determinant in the Political direction of Nigeria and the party may not want to exclude the zone from the arrangement of power equation in Nigeria.