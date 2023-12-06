Reaction have continued to trail Sunday Nights incident where an error bombing by a Nigerian Army drone claimed the lives of at least 85 person with over 66 others injured.

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Ja”amatul Nasiru Islam (JNI), and the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, have collectively urged an inquiry into the accidental drone strike that claimed over 80 lives during a Maulud celebration in Tudun Biri, Kaduna.

Expressing shock and grief over the incident, these groups have called for transparency in the investigation process, citing the necessity to avoid such civilian casualties and to prevent future occurrences.

Additionally, they emphasized the need for proper compensation to the affected families and individuals while stressing the importance of unity and cooperation during this challenging period.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has also reacted to a tragic incident, labeling it as a deeply sorrowful and regrettable event.

John Hayab, the Chairman of CAN in Kaduna, extended a pledge of unwavering solidarity to the Muslim community.

Acknowledging steps towards accountability, Hayab commended the military for taking responsibility for the regrettable mistake made by its personnel, highlighting this as a sign of progress.

In a call to action, he urges clerics and local communities to collaborate by providing vital intelligence to military authorities to prevent future incidents of this nature.

At the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, the influx of casualties continues. Deputy Medical Director Shuaibu Musa confirmed the loss of one individual among the five recently admitted.

Presently, the hospital accommodates 70 individuals, with reassurance from the Medical Director that those who have shown improvement will soon be reunited with their families as they are discharged.