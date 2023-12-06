The Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities, NASU has called on the Federal Government to speed up the process of constituting a new national minimum wage negotiating committee, to formulate a living wage for workers.

It’s the 8th Quadrennial Delegates’ Conference of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU.

At the conference in Lagos, workers raised concern over rising inflation and called for immediate constitution of a new national minimum wage negotiating committee.

A former President of NLC, Senator Adams Oshiomhole stressed the need for unity among workers.

He said the Labour movement in the country must organise and increase the number of its membership.

For workers at this conference, it’s time to have policies that will encourage robust economic growth and reduce poverty in the country.