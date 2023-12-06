The Nigeria Police in Nasarawa State has arrested two suspects for allegedly starving their cousin to death over allegations of wizardry.

The police also arrested a twenty-one year old man for allegedly raping a five year old minor in the state.

These suspects are residents of Agyaragu Tofa area of Lafia Local Government in Nasarawa State.

They are allegedly responsible for the death of their cousin who was accused of wizardry.

The Nigeria Police got wind of the information and arrested these suspects in connection to the crime.

The suspects confessed to the crime.

The police also arrested a serial rapist who is in the habit of molesting underage girls.

The 21 year-old recently raped a five-year old in Egbukumu area of Nasarawa Eggon Local Government.

Angered by the action, the mother of the minor immediately lodged a complaint at the police station and the suspect was arrested.

At the end of the parade, a total of 5 kidnappers, 10 armed robbers, one rapist among others were arrested while 7 firearms and 27 ammunition were recovered.