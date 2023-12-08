Asma’u Sani, an 8-year-old cancer patient who caught the attention of Kano state governor Abba Yusuf on social media after requesting N1.5 million in assistance, has died.

Asma’u died at the National Orthopaedic Hospital Dala, where she was receiving treatment.

TVC News had reported that Governor Yusuf visited her at the hospital and paid her medical bills.

Little Asma’u had been diagnosed with cancer of the right tibia and was being treated at the Orthopaedic hospital with chemotherapy and other treatments.

Governor Yusuf announced a N1.5 million donation on his verified X page after visiting her and other patients at the hospital.

Due to her condition, the young cancer patient was advised to have her right leg amputated.

Governor Yusuf had also started the process of transferring the cancer patient to India, where she would receive better medical care.

Recall that Mr Yusuf visited little Asma’u before proceeding to the Kano Government House last month, three days after returning from Abuja following the Appeal Court decision that removed him from power.

“On my return to Kano last night, I visited my little friend, Asma’u Sani, as she continues to convalesce before her departure to India for further treatment.

“I was happy to see her in a much improved condition, and I extend my gratitude to the medical team for their constant support for her and the parents. “AKY,” wrote the governor on his official X account.

The Governor expressed his condolences for the death of the young girl, whom he described as a friend.

“I’m deeply saddened to learn of Asmau’s passing this morning. May Allah, the Almighty, grant her Jannatul Firdaus. And may the family and all of us get the fortitude to bear her loss. AKY,” Mr Yusuf wrote.

