The Deputy Commander General of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service has explained the reason for the improved security in Anambra state, South East Nigeria.

John Metchie, who is in charge of Technical Services, said the willingness of the Anambra State Commissioner of Police to receive and share intelligence with the Army, the DSS and other security agencies as well as local community leaders, is the reason the state is witnessing relative peace.

In a statement, DCG Metchie also commended the Commissioner of Police Aderemi Adeoye for the cordial working relationship between the Police and the Hunters in the State.

He said the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service will continue to assist security and law enforcement agents in combating threats to national security.

The DCG said noted the drastic reduction in crime in Anambra State.