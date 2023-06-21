President Bola Tinubu has been advised to extend the ongoing investigation into Godwin Emefiele’s alleged abuse of office to include Lamido Sanusi’s tenure as the CBN Governor, which took place approximately nine years ago.

The recommendation was made by the National Chairman of Tinubu Support Network and Director-General of Amalgamated APC Support Groups, Mr. Kailani Muhammad.

Mr Kailani highlighted the integrity concerns that led to Sanusi Lamido’s removal by former President Goodluck Jonathan around 2014, stressing that these issues should not be disregarded by Tinubu.

Kailani Muhammad urged President Tinubu not to pay heed to Lamido Sanusi’s visit, referring to them as mere attention-seeking tactics.