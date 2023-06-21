China and Pakistan have reached an agreement worth 4.8 billion dollars, to set up a 1,200-megawatt nuclear power plant, as a sign of increasing strategic cooperation between the two allies.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif witnessed the signing of the deal, under which Beijing would build a 1,200-megawatt nuclear plant, in a district of Punjab.

The Pakistani Prime Minister termed the signing of the nuclear power plant agreement, as a token of increasing economic cooperation between Pakistan and China, and promised to complete the project without any delay.