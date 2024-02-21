The organised labour in Niger state and the state government have failed to reach a compromise over the reversal of political appointments made by governor Umaru Bago Umaru which led to the commencement of indefinite strike action.

The union insist that the appointments of executive directors of finance, operations and admin are against the civil rules and demands that the appointments be reversed.

After a meeting with with secretary to the state government and the speaker of the house of representatives, the chairman of the union Idrees Lafane said the strike continues.