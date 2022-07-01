Just In: Organised Labour suspends Industrial action in Ogun

The leadership of the Organized Labour in Ogun State has declared immediate suspension of the industrial action embarked upon by workers in the State on Monday June 27th, 2022.

This was made known after the meeting with the State Government and officials of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and the Joint Negotiating Council which started on Wednesday June the 29 and ended today Friday 1st July, 2022.

In a release jointly signed by Emmanuel Bankole of NLC, Akeem Lasisi of TUC and Olade Isa of JNC, the labour leaders directed workers to resume at their duty post immediately.