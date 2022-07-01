Perpetrators of Shiroro attack should not be allowed to go unpunished – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described Thursday’s attack in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State as a direct assault on Nigeria which will not be allowed to go unpunished.

President Buhari paid tributes to the gallant men of the security forces who lost their lives in the process of defending the attack.

The President says “We honour our security forces, and particularly those brave souls who have given their lives fighting against the evil that is terrorism. They constitute the best that Nigeria has to offer and we remember each of them.

“This atrocity only serves to further strengthen us against them. Nigeria is united in obliterating these demons. Each day we grow closer to that goal. When they lash out during times of global suffering it is the act of a cornered animal, an act of desperation.

“Instead let us pray for the families and loved ones of those who sacrificed their lives in the fight against evil, and let us pray for the safe and speedy return of those abducted. We will do everything possible to ensure their return.

“And to the sadists, I say this: we are coming. No matter what rock you crawl under, what hole you sink into, what lie you hide behind, we are coming and we will find you. Shiroro will see justice. Nigeria will know peace,” the President assured.