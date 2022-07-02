Minority Reps mourn Jude Ise-Idehen, extol his virtues

The minority caucus in the House of Representatives has mourned the passing away of the lawmaker representing Egor/Ikpoba Okha federal constituency of Edo State, Jude Ise-Idehen.

He died in the early hours of Friday, at the age of 52 year.

Spokesman of the House, Benjamin Kalu, confirmed the death in a telephone chat with TVC News.

Jude Ise-Idehen won the Peoples Democratic Party’s ticket to seek re-election in the 2023 general election.

Jude Ise-Idehen was a devout catholic, an entrepreneur, a philanthropist and a former member of Edo State House of Assembly.