The Ekiti State Government has unveiled plans to call for the repatriation of all the artistic works of the world-renowned wood sculptor, Late Olowe of Ise, back to Ekiti.

Governor Oyebanji made this known at the home of the sculptor at Ise Ekiti, where he promised to establish a museum in honor and memory of the deceased.

Governor Oyebanji thereafter was at the ancient Olowe’s residence at Ofigba Street to see some of the descendants of the renowned sculptor.

He described the late Olowe as a global phenomenon in terms of artistic works that, for decades, were placed across various museums in the USA, Slovenia, Germany, and the United Kingdom, to mention a few.

The Ekiti State Governor said a committee would be set up by the government, community representatives, and family to work on modalities on how to achieve the plans.

Former Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Babafemi Ojudu, who explained his contact with Baba Olowe’s work in America about 16 years ago, said that the work of the late Olowe has become a source of revenue generation for the US government.

He supported the move for the repatriation of the work back home.

The late Wood Sculptor, popularly known as Olowe of Ise, was a wood sculptor and master innovator in the African style of design known as Oju-Ona.