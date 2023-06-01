Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Wednesday evening led other dignitaries, top government officials, political associates and the general public to the Commendation Service in celebration of the life and times of former deputy governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi.

The event which was organised by the Ekiti State Government had in attendance former governors, Wife of the Governor, the incumbent Deputy Governor and two former deputy governors and former First Lad.

Others are serving, former and incoming federal and state legislators; serving and former state executive council members, the CJ and judges; LG chairmen, permanent secretaries, APC members, children and family members of the late Otunba Egbeyemi.

The former deputy governor died early this year after serving four years in the Kayode Fayemi administration.