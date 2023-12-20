Imo State Government is collaborating with the National Drug Law Enforcement agency to stem the tide of illicit drug abuse among Imo youth, in order to check insecurity in the State.

A report by the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime in Nigeria indicates that 14.4% of people aged between 15 and 64 years abuse drugs.

Worried by this trend, the Imo State Government through the office of the special Adviser to the governor on Narcotics and illicit drugs monitoring in conjunction with NDLEA in Imo State have taken the campaign to the hinterlands especially now that the State is grappling with insecurity.

Youths of Ezinihite Mbaise were targeted for this Government youth-friendly initiative.

The group also took the Campaign to Ahiazu Mbaise where they highlighted the health, social and economic implications of substance abuse.

They encouraged the youth to take advantage of social intervention programmes of the Government.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said recent statistics have revealed that 40 per cent of Nigerian youth between 18 and 35 years are deeply involved in the abuse of drug hence the need for the Campaign.