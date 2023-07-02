A group of concerned Nigerians have called for collaborative efforts between the government and private entities to combat the growing issue of underaged gambling and addiction in the country.

The stakeholders who spoke at a forum held recently in Ibadan want this social decadence addressed to protect the future of the vulnerable youth.

While the primary purpose of gambling is entertainment, the industry has gradually lost its significance and purpose over the years with young and underaged persons getting addicted day by day.

Section 34 of the National Lottery Act, 2005 stipulates that it is illegal for underage to be involved in betting.

But despite this prohibition, the menace of underaged gambling remains prevalence as a recent report shows that about 57.2% of school-age children have gambled at least once in their lifetime.

Recognizing the seriousness of the problem, these stakeholders are rallying for government and private entities’ support to address this menace as it has detrimental effects on the well-being and future of the young individuals.

The problems associated with gambling addiction are said to include delinquency and crime, disruption of relationships, impaired academic performance and poor psychological outcomes.

For this reason, these concerned persons want stringent sanctions against promoters of this act

The call for action by these advocacy group and individuals serves as a wake-up call for parents, urging them to foster the development of responsible youth for the betterment of the society.

