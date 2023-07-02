Movements and commercial activities were on Saturday paralyzed for several hours by protesters who were protesting alleged relocation of the Federal College of Education meant for Omuo Ekiti to Ilawe Ekiti.

It could be recalled that the Bill seeking the establishment of the Federal College of Education Omuo Ekiti, was sponsored by the Senator Representing Ekiti South senatorial district, Senator Biodun Olujimi and was passed by both chambers of the 9th National Assembly.

The protesters including youths, women and traditional rulers from Omuo Ekiti, the headquarters of Ekiti East Local Government, trooped to the streets as early as 9 am, to protest alleged injustice meted to them by relocating the FCE meant for the town to another community.

Travellers going to Abuja and those passing through the major highway in the town to Lagos, Ado Ekiti and neighboring Ondo State, had a herculean time as the roads were barricaded.

The paramount ruler of the community, His Royal Majesty, Oba Noah Omonigbehin had directed that all markets, shops and other businesses must not open as a mark of protests for the alleged injustice brought on the community.

Addressing the protesters, a leader in the community, Chief Segun Akanle Appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Abiodun Oyebanji to come to the rescue of Omuo Ekiti by returning the Federal College of Education back to the tow.