The 10th National Assembly will work to constructively address concerns related to climate change, according to Mr. Benjamin Kalu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

This is stated in a statement that the deputy speaker signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja to mark the 2023 International Day of the Parliament.

Kalu said that the event was a global issue introduced in 2018 by the United Nations General Assembly resolution.

According to him, the Day allows parliaments around the world to assess their progress toward attaining their specified goals in their respective areas of responsibility.

Advertisement

He went on to say that it also allows lawmakers to conduct self-evaluations on the achievement of their aims, such as include more women and youths in parliament and adapting to new technological advancements.

The lawmaker said that the 2023 occasion, themed: ‘Parliaments for the Planet’, was to mobilise and make them more responsible and responsive to the climate change issues and other related emergencies.

The deputy speaker explained that climate change was negatively affecting lives by destroying lives and property development as well as peace and security all over the world.

“Climate action begins at home. Parliaments and those who work in them can take concrete steps towards reducing their carbon footprint, both as institutions and individuals.

“By adopting greener policies and embracing a culture of sustainability, parliaments can help in addressing the crisis caused by the climate change.

Advertisement

“As a newly inaugurated National Assembly member, I want to assure Nigerians and the key stakeholders on climate change issues that as the parliament settle down, we would prioritise climate change issues.

“The 10th Parliament would lead by example. We shall prioritise the greening of our parliament, greening the way we work, and we will lead and foster a culture of sustainable change,” he said.