Honourable Tajudeen Abass representing Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State has emerged as the new Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Mr Abass who is the preferred caniddate of the ruling All Progressives Congress scored 453 Votes while his two co-contestants for the Position, Honourable Ahmed Wase and Honourable Jaji both scored 3 Votes each.

The total number of members present at the inauguration was 359 with the member from Taraba State who died before inauguration Honourable Ismaila Maihanci the odd man out.

Former Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila who is now the Chief of Staff to the President, Bola Tinubu, was also present at the sitting.

Honourable Benjamin Kalu a former Spokesman of the House of Representatives from Abia State was also elected Deputy Speaker of the House unopposed.