The Speaker of Nigerian House of Representatives, Mr Tujadeen Abass has described the member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency, Ebonyi State, Honourable Chinedu Ogah as a leader with many parts.

The speaker made this description at Ikwo Local Government Area of the State, during a stakeholders meeting organised by Honourable Chinedu Ogah which held at Ebonyi State College of Education Auditorium.

Abass who was represented by the member representing Obingwa/Osisioma/Ugwunabo Federal Constituency, Mr Munachim Ikechi Alozie, said that Mr Ogah remains a figure and a leader with many parts in the National politics.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality representation of Ogah after inaugurating the Lawmaker’s constituency projects.

The speaker inaugurated 500KV Capacity transformer, Street lights and rural electrification at the residence of former Governor of the State, Chief Martin Elechi in Echi-alike ward.

He also inaugurated another four different classroom buildings, Akpakpaa bridge in Ndiagu Echara linking Ndiaguzu Enyibichiri Alike in Ndiagu Echara ward II of Ikwo Local Government.

The Lawmaker evaluated his achievements so far, while listing his major success, including the construction of roads across the constituency, construction of unity bridges, ultra-modern buildings, Hospitals, Water Schemes, empowerment, federal jobs, among others.

The following dignitaries were in the Stakeholders meeting: Professor J.N Afiukwa, Mr Marvin Anari, Mr Maxwell Nwali, Engr. Okiti Ejike, Engr. Chukwuemeka Nwonu.

Ogah while responding to questions that arose from the meeting, vowed to be more effective and outstanding in his leadership.

He pleaded for cooperation of everyone to enable him do more for the constituency.