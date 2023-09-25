The Speaker of the House of the representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass, has distributed fifteen trailers of rice to constituents in Zaria to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal in the country continued.

During the flag-off of the distribution exercise in Zaria, one of the Coordinators, Iliyasu Muhammodu Balarebe disclosed that over thirty thousand people are to benefit from the gesture.

This is just as he said that religious centres and other associations across the thirteen wards of Zaria Local Area of the state have been identified to be the major beneficiaries.

Advertisement

According to the Secretary Steering Committee, Balarebe Shehu, explained that the distribution is the first face of the exercise which intends to cover over ten thousand households.

He added that no ward will be excluded on the basis of religion or political affiliations.

Advertisement

One of the beneficiaries, Usman Sani, applauded the speaker for the gesture, while encouraging him to do more.