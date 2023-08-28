The Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, says more than sixty thousand lives have been lost to recurring farmers-herders clashes across the country.

At an interactive meeting with leading actors in the Agricultural and security chains, speakers identified politicisation, absence of institutional reforms and grazing reserves as some of the causes of the rift.

Recurring confrontations between two hitherto mutually co-existing groups is the reason behind this sitting.

The damaging effects of the crisis has led the Bola Tinubu government to declare a state of emergency on food security.

Gombe state legislator, Inuwa Garba, is the sponsor of the motion leading to this investigative hearing.

He says vibrant lives are being lost daily and properties being destroyed at will as a result of hostilities between herders and farmers.

For the leadership of the House, the high rate of fatalities, injuries and kidnappings has done a lot of harm to the nation.

It says all hands must be on deck for a long lasting solution.

It’s an opportunity for leading actors to speak on the crisis and suggest a way forward.

Institutional reforms, development of grazing reserves and implementation of the ECOWAS protocol on Trans-Human Code of practice are some of the suggested ways out.

The ad hoc committee frowns at the absence of security chiefs including the IGP and Service Chiefs, at this meeting.